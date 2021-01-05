Joe Biden now says he wants to give you a 3rd stimulus check — for $2,000
About nine months after Americans received their first coronavirus aid payments from the government, new $600 "stimulus checks" started going out last week — after a last-ditch effort to raise the amount to $2,000 failed.
But President-elect Joe Biden hasn't given up on bigger direct payments.
He previously called the $600 checks "a down payment," and on Monday he said $2,000 stimulus checks would "go out the door," depending on the results of two U.S. Senate elections in Georgia.
But if your finances are still strained by COVID and you're disappointed with the $600, the wise course for now is to follow a few tips for finding more money on your own.
Senate runoffs may hold the key to more cash
Many struggling consumers have been eager for the government to keep sending cash. Americans largely used their first stimulus payments for basics like groceries and utility bills, a survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found.
Some also invested the money, the survey said, or used it to meet various other needs. Those may have included buying affordable life insurance, as sales of life insurance policies have surged amid the pandemic.
Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate. If Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue keep their seats, power stays with the Republicans. If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both win, control flips to the Democrats — by the narrowest of margins.
That would give Biden Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate, potentially making it easier for his proposals — like $2,000 stimulus checks — to become reality.
"That money will go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble" if the Democrats win both runoffs, Biden said in Atlanta on Monday.
A number of Republican senators, including Loeffler and Perdue, supported the recent bid to boost the current $600 payments to $2,000. But the proposal was stopped by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said it would have sent "thousands of dollars to people who don’t need the help."
What if you need more than $600 right now?
Statistics indicate many people are still in financial pain: The U.S. has 10 million fewer jobs and an estimated 7.8 million more people in poverty compared to early 2020, and a census survey released in mid-December found more than 85 million Americans are having trouble paying rent and covering other expenses.
If you can relate and need more than $600 right now, here are a few ideas to pull more money together on your own:
Reduce your spending where you can. Cut loose any subscription services you're not using. Do more of your own cooking and stop ordering carryout so much. And download a free browser add-on that will save you money every time you shop online by instantly checking for better prices and coupons.
Cut the cost of your debt. If you’ve been leaning on your credit cards during the coronavirus crisis, you're probably piling up a mountain of interest. Rein in your credit card debt — and make it go away more quickly — by rolling your balances into a single debt consolidation loan at a lower interest rate.
Stop paying too much for insurance. As Americans have cut back on their driving this year, many car insurance companies have lowered their rates. But if your insurer won’t give you a break, it’s time to shop around for a better option. You also might save hundreds on your homeowners insurance by comparing rates to find a better deal.
Refinance your mortgage and slash your payments. Mortgage rates are the lowest in history, and refinancing your existing home loan could provide huge savings. Mortgage tech and data provider Black Knight says 19.4 million U.S. homeowners could cut their monthly house payments by an average $308 per month through a refi.