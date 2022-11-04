Expect slower traffic, closed roads on Sunday during Canada Army Run

Tens of thousands have participated in the Canada Army Run since it began hosting the annual run in 2008. (Photo courtesy Mike Pinder - image credit)

Downtown Ottawa will see numerous scheduled road closures Sunday during the first in-person Canada Army Run in three years, so the city says to expect slower traffic throughout most of the day.

The event will directly close off sections of major roads such as Lyon Street, Rideau Street, Mackenzie Avenue and Elgin Street.

Army Run organizers plan to stagger the road closures throughout the morning, with sections of Laurier Avenue closing at 6 a.m. Later, the section of MacKay Street between the turn-offs to Dufferin Road and Sussex Drive will be closed to westbound traffic from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Alexandra Bridge will also be closed from 8 a.m. until noon, according to the full list of closures announced by organizers. Canada Army Run participants will begin a five-kilometre or 10-kilometre route near Ottawa City Hall, after a 7 a.m. opening ceremony.

Army Run organizers plan to reopen all of the closed roads by 1 p.m., but the city has given them the go-ahead to use the event route until 2 p.m. Drivers should prepare for the event to affect traffic around this route until that time, the city said.