What to expect from Scots at the Paralympics on Thursday

Scotland's Toni Shaw will be in the Paris pool on Thursday [Getty Images]

The Paralympics starts on Thursday in Paris with Scottish athletes involved right from the off as they look to start the ball rolling towards ParalympicsGB's target of 100-140 medals.

Swimming heats kick things off early in the morning with Toni Shaw featuring around 08:45 BST, potentially in with a chance of claiming a medal later in the afternoon.

Shaw made her Paralympic debut in Tokyo three years ago and came close to the podium, finishing fourth three times. She did take home a bronze in the S9 400m freestyle and starts these Games in those heats.

Cyclist Neil Fachie will be hunting yet more Paralympic medals to add to his already incredible haul.

He's in qualifying action in the men's B 4000m individual pursuit at 12:41, with the final later in the afternoon. He has an outside chance of winning a medal here with his strongest event to follow in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Scots are involved in Boccia, with Kayleigh Haggo, Patrick Wilson and Stephen Maguire all competing.

Robyn Love and Jodie Waite will feature for GB v Spain in the women’s wheelchair basketball preliminary round group A, with Martin Perry in table tennis doubles competition, and Nathan Macqueen getting his pursuit of an archery medal underway.