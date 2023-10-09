When Can We Expect A Profit From Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nutanix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTNX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. On 31 July 2023, the US$8.7b market-cap company posted a loss of US$255m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Nutanix's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 16 of the American Software analysts is that Nutanix is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$52m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 80% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Nutanix's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nutanix currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

