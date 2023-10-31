When Can We Expect A Profit From Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)?

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The AU$228m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$46m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Lake Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Lake Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$2.0m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 42% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lake Resources given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Lake Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

