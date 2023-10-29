When Can We Expect A Profit From Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Informatica Inc.'s (NYSE:INFA) future prospects. Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The US$5.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$54m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$289m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Informatica will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 13 of the American Software analysts is that Informatica is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$52m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 108%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Informatica given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Informatica is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Informatica's case is 95%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

