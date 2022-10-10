When Can We Expect A Profit From Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Despegar.com, Corp.'s (NYSE:DESP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The US$425m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$134m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$109m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Despegar.com's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Despegar.com is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$5.2m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 95% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Despegar.com's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Despegar.com currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Despegar.com's case is 47%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

