When Can We Expect A Profit From D2L Inc. (TSE:DTOL)?

D2L Inc. (TSE:DTOL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K–12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. With the latest financial year loss of US$98m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$55m, the CA$294m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which D2L will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

D2L is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 Canadian Consumer Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$7.2m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 86%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for D2L given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. D2L currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on D2L, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at D2L's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is D2L worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether D2L is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on D2L’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

