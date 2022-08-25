When Can We Expect A Profit From Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a UK£192m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£409m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 British Auto analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£8.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 82% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

