What to expect from Ontario's budget as COVID-19 ravages the economy

Thursday's Ontario budget will pose a test for Premier Doug Ford: how willing is he to spend the kind of money needed to protect people from COVID-19 and spur economic recovery from the ongoing pandemic?

In arguably the clearest sign of how vastly the pandemic has changed the political landscape in Ontario, a government led by Ford, elected on a crusade to cut spending, is about to table the biggest budget deficit in the province's history.

"This is going to be a great budget," Ford said Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

This is just the second budget of Ford's mandate. The first, delivered in April 2019 by then-minister of finance Vic Fedeli, spurred outrage for its wide swathe of spending cuts — including a proposal to slash funding to public health units that was eventually reversed.

It's a safe bet that Finance Minister Rod Phillips will not propose cutting public health spending in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19 with an average of nearly 1,000 new cases a day. Nor will there be any new taxes or fees, according to both Ford and Phillips.

So what will be in the budget? Phillips dropped some hints on Wednesday.

The budget "will begin to remove the biggest barriers to growth for communities across the province," said Phillips, who joined Ford for the news briefing.

"We need to be making sure we're dealing with the structural challenges that will get in the way of [economic recovery] and quite frankly, were getting in the way of Ontario's potential even before the pandemic."

Phillips did not specify what "barriers to growth" are to be removed, but it's clearly something to watch for.

"We cannot expect our economy just to bounce back or for the lost jobs to return on their own," he said.

"We will make available every necessary resource to continue to protect people's health and [the budget] will expand on the support our government has provided for those still facing financial hardship due to the pandemic."

There are those who question whether the government has truly thrown every necessary resource at the pandemic, whether in supports to the private sector or the public sector.

"We're hoping the government will step up and really open their wallet for small businesses," said Julie Kwiecinski, director of provincial affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

