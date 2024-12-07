What to expect next from the Golden State Valkyries after WNBA expansion draft

The Golden State Valkyries took their first steps toward building a roster for their inaugural season in 2025, and Friday’s expansion draft suggests there will be significantly more turnover for them in the near future.

General manager Ohemaa Nyanin and head coach Natalie Nakase emphasized the competitiveness of the group they drafted, and combined with owner Joe Lacob’s goal of winning a title within five years, there is a desire to be good now. The consequence of selecting a group ready to contend in 2025 means that it’s difficult to see the long-term vision of this particular set of 11 players.

For starters, Golden State drafted a veteran-heavy group, as seven of its 11 picks are at least 27 years old, which was the average age across the WNBA in 2024. Two are signed through 2025 while the remainder are currently up for new contracts. That leaves the Valkyries at a bit of a disadvantage in roster-building for the future because they don’t have extended team control of those players.



That situation is partly out of Golden State’s control; only two veterans (i.e. players not on rookie contracts) league-wide are signed past the 2025 season as players seek to maintain their freedom before the implementation of a new collective bargaining agreement. But the Valkyries not only selected players who have short contracts, but also internationals who have had sporadic relationships with the WNBA.

Julie Vanloo was a 31-year-old rookie in 2024. Temi Fagbenle had a four-year gap from the WNBA from 2020-2023. Cecilia Zandalisini was out of the league for five years before returning to Minnesota this season. Iliana Rupert has missed two of the last four WNBA seasons due to national team commitments. Maria Conde has never played for the WNBA despite being drafted in 2019, and she told The Athletic that playing for Spain would always be her priority during the summer. Golden State is taking a risk that these players will be available and willing to play despite a track record that suggests otherwise.

The first question Nyanin addressed in her press conference Friday was about Conde, and Nyanin admitted that she does not know if the Spanish national will come stateside in 2025. Conversations are necessary with her, Carla Leite and the aforementioned European players, especially since EuroBasket starts on Aug. 27, 2025, and lasts through the end of the WNBA regular season. The Valkyries are mostly starting from scratch, too. For instance, when Zandalisini came back to the Lynx, it helped that Cheryl Reeve was still the coach. Other than Rupert and Nakase, who were both in Las Vegas in 2022, there aren’t many established relationships with these players.

“This entire process is complex, there’s a lot of unknown, and I will say that ad nauseam, unfortunately,” Nyanin said. “I’m looking at it from the human perspective, like what can we continue to express to these athletes that make them want to come and play in this Valkyrie violet and black and white.”

Golden State also seemingly prioritized win-now players over younger ones who might take some time to develop. Only one of their selections is currently under a rookie contract, and though Kate Martin projects to be a fine player, she doesn’t necessarily have star upside. The Valkyries likely could have taken swings on players such as Alissa Pili (Lynx), Shaneice Swain (Sparks draftee), or Han Xu (Liberty), but chose to take known quantities in Zandalisini, Stephanie Talbot (Sparks) and Kayla Thornton (Liberty). Washington likely had an even longer list of young players unprotected, and Golden State went with the 31-year-old Vanloo, despite also drafting Veronica Burton (Wings) and Leite at point guard.

“These are players that are hungry, … they’re players that could have started on other teams,” Nakase said about their veterans. “I’m just really excited to give them the opportunity.”

These decisions make sense for the 2025 iteration of the Valkyries. Establishing a culture of competitiveness right away might be the most prudent move for an expansion team. Win now, develop a reputation and become an attractive free-agent destination. Golden State’s expansion selections are also high-character veterans who could be valuable recruiting tools during the offseason.

The Valkyries also aren’t bound to keep any of these players. They can assemble an entirely new roster in free agency. Thornton and Talbot are also on easily tradeable contracts if another team is interested.

Regardless of what path Golden State pursues from here, it’s also true that the Valkyries punted on an opportunity to build for the future with younger players. They don’t have a deep pool of young talent from this draft. That doesn’t preclude long-term success, but it does mean the front office will have to keep turning over this roster, as veterans tend to move more frequently than players on rookie deals.

As a result, for all the excitement surrounding this current crop of Golden State Valkyries, it would be surprising if the majority of them suited up on May 16. Setting aside the uncertainty regarding player availability, Golden State still needs to figure out a direction for its roster, which will require more maneuvering. The Valkyries have only just begun.

