Expect lawsuits if election results are close. Here's where they've been filed so far.

President Donald Trump vowed during the closing days of his reelection campaign that Republican lawyers would watch Pennsylvania's voting and potentially file lawsuits about alleged violations.

Before noon on Election Day, a GOP challenge in the state’s Eastern District federal court seemed to make good on the promise.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections, near Philadelphia, improperly opened and inspected mail ballots received before Tuesday, alleged the lawsuit filed on behalf of Kathy Barnette, a Republican congressional candidate, U.S. military veteran and author.

Elections officials, the lawsuit charged, gave some voters whose ballots had errors that would have invalidated their votes an opportunity to "cure" them and file provisional ballots on Election Day. A second Pennsylvania lawsuit filed later on Tuesday made similar allegations.

Still, no wave of new U.S. voting-related lawsuits emerged Tuesday evening — although there were developments in an ongoing federal case, in which the U.S. Postal Service missed a deadline to check for potentially hundreds of thousands of undelivered election ballots.

However, as the first polls closed Tuesday, courts were handling a few recent lawsuits.

Protesters sued North Carolina law enforcement agencies, alleging they'd been improperly pepper-sprayed and intimidated from voting during a Saturday rally and march.

In Arkansas, a case asked the court to compel election officials to comply with federal regulations for voters with disabilities. In Philadelphia, a court sent a sheriff to address alleged voter intimidation.

The actions were filed in the closing days of an election year that has seen more voting-related lawsuits than any in recent memory. The cases joined more than 230 election-related federal lawsuits filed from Jan. 1 to Oct. 23, more than any of the past three presidential election years, USA TODAY reported last week. The full tally is even higher because the analysis did not include lawsuits filed in state courts.

"Nothing about 2020 has been usual," said Danielle Lang, co-director of voting rights and redistricting for the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan group that works for unrestricted access to voting. This year, she said, "has been the most litigious year for voting cases yet."

Lawyers representing Trump's Republican presidential campaign may file cases in Pennsylvania and other states in hopes of overseeing ballot-counting procedures, Lang predicted. The lawyers may also mount court challenges aimed at disqualifying votes that would otherwise go to his Democratic Party challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even so, the lawsuits may not drag out election results. Some of those cases, Lang said, could act as legal placeholders that aren't pursued unless the cases have a strong chance of changing the state's outcome.

Here's a breakdown of new lawsuits filed on Election Day or the closing days of the presidential race, plus previous cases that could have an impact on the final outcome.

Pennsylvania

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Barnette, the GOP congressional candidate, argued Pennsylvania’s election code “expressly prohibits” counties from checking any ballots, including mail-in or absentee ballots, before 7 a.m. on Election Day. The challenge, if successful, theoretically could help other candidates, including Trump.

“Montgomery County is pre-canvasing mail-in and absentee ballots, before 7 a.m. on Election Day, detecting defects in these ballots, and contacting some mail-in or absentee voters to change their ballots,” the lawsuit said, alleging that the procedure violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause by providing different treatment to one group of voters over others.

