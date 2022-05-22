Dr. Jha urges Congress to fund 'new generation' of COVID vaccines for possible fall surge

ISABELLA MURRAY
·5 min read

The Biden administration is planning for a likely wave of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter by ensuring both a "new generation" of vaccines and access to treatment and testing, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Sunday -- but he stressed that plan depended on congressional funding.

"We have the resources," Jha told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "One of the reasons I've been talking a lot about the need for Congress to step up and fund this effort is if they don't, Martha, we will go into the fall and winter without that next generation of vaccines, without treatments and diagnostics. That's going to make it much, much harder for us to take care of and protect Americans."

PHOTO: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at a daily press conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
PHOTO: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at a daily press conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Jha has been urging lawmakers to approve President Joe Biden's request for an additional $22.5 billion in COVID funding, warning that the nation has spent much of the money dedicated to pandemic testing and treatments, including what was in the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law last year. That request, however, remains stalled in Congress amid GOP opposition.

MORE: New COVID-19 czar Dr. Ashish Jha brings visibility, scrutiny to role

Meanwhile the U.S. is experiencing another COVID wave, with cases rising in nearly every state. Official infection numbers are up to more than 100,000 per day and COVID-related seven-day average hospitalizations rose by around 24% from the prior week, according to the latest CDC data. Experts say this surge is due in part to the virus' continued variants and subvariants, some of which are increasingly contagious. Vaccination, the White House says, remains a key strategy at preventing severe illness death and lessening the spread.

"What we know is that this virus is evolving very quickly and every iteration of it has more and more immune escape [which] makes it harder for this virus to be contained unless we continue vaccinating people and keeping people up-to-date," Jha said on "This Week."

With the recent spikes in COVID cases and hospitalization numbers, Jha said vaccination or boosters were crucial and that he felt "very strongly" Americans should wear masks indoors again.

"When you're in an indoor space, you should be wearing a mask," he said. "First and foremost, my advice is if you have not gotten vaccinated in the last five months, if you have not gotten boosted, you need to go out to do that now."

Raddatz pressed Jha on whether the administration had considered a new public health strategy considering their consistent advice had not broken through to all quarters of the public.

PHOTO: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at a daily press conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 26, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
PHOTO: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at a daily press conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 26, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But, Raddatz asked, had the administration been considering another public health strategy considering their consistent advice (vaccines, masking) had not broken through to all quarters of the public?

"You said month after month after month, put your masks on, get a vaccine, get a booster, but the numbers aren't really moving. So what kind of discussions do you have about another plan?" Raddatz said.

"We want to help people understand that we are in a different moment than we were two years ago, right? We are at a point where lots of people are vaccinated and boosted, where we do have widespread therapies available," Jha said.

"And so the key discussion now is: How do we help Americans through this moment? And, this is really important, Martha, how do we prepare for future variants, how do we prepare for the evolution of this virus, and how do we make sure we have the resources to do it so we can protect Americans as this virus continues to evolve?"

MORE: Nearly every state expected to see increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, forecast shows

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week backing booster eligibility for children 5 to 11 at least five months after their initial shots, Raddatz pressed Jha on when kids not yet eligible may be able to get their first shots.

"But what about 5 and under? How soon might we see that?" Raddatz asked.

"What I know is that Moderna has completed its application, those data are being looked at very closely right now by FDA [Food and Drug Administration] experts. And my expectation is that as soon as that analysis is done, probably within the next few weeks, we're going to get that expert outside committee," Jha said, referring to an FDA advisory committee. "And then after that, FDA's going to make a decision."

"My hope is that it's going to be coming in the next few weeks," he said.

Jha also talked about another infection that has gained increasing attention: monkeypox. Biden recently said it was "something that everybody should be concerned about."

Jha, however, cautioned that there were significant differences between the COVID pandemic and that latest monkeypox cases, which have two confirmed infections so far in the U.S.-- in Massachusetts and New York.

The U.S. is equipped with vaccines against it, Jha noted. And monkeypox has long been studied around the world.

"I would not be surprised, Martha, if we see a few more cases in the upcoming days. And I think the president's right: Anytime we have an infectious disease outbreak like this we should all be paying attention," he said. "But I feel like this is a virus we understand. We have vaccines against it, we have treatments against it, and it spreads very differently than SARS-CoV-2. It's not as contagious as COVID."

Dr. Jha urges Congress to fund 'new generation' of COVID vaccines for possible fall surge originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian artists transform former 'Russia House' ahead of Davos

    STORY: Now dubbed the "Russian War Crimes House", the building is set to be filled with photographs taken by Ukrainians depicting the war and a map of alleged atrocities, using data provided by the general prosecutor of Ukraine and Amnesty International."Here in Davos, say, the world's most powerful people come together, and to them we also have to show who is suffering and why they are suffering," the director of the Pinchuk Arts Centre in Kyiv, Bjorn Geldhof, told Reuters.Construction crews have been finishing pop-up networking facilities for the business and political elite that descends for the May 22-26 conference. Geneva-based WEF says the meeting will bring together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world, somewhat fewer than some past meetings. No government or corporate bigwigs from Russia were invited, because of the Ukraine war.

  • Glut of social media posts, political divisiveness a challenge for content moderators

    TORONTO — Leigh Adams has seen a steady rise of material for review since she began moderating user comments on websites roughly 14 years ago, but she says the volume only exploded in the last few years as the content's nature became so divisive there's only one word for it: "Bonkers." Misinformation, trolling and worse has always existed online, but Adams says she saw a shift after the U.S. elected Donald Trump president in 2016 that reached a new height when George Floyd, a Black man in Minnea

  • Michigan Election Official Alleges Trump Wanted Her 'Tried for Treason, Potentially Executed' for 2020 Results

    Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson is running for reelection against a Trump-endorsed candidate who also believes the 2020 presidential election was "rigged and stolen"

  • Australia ousts conservatives after nine years

    STORY: Riding a wave of support for candidates who campaigned for more action on climate change, Australia’s Labor Party is set to oust the conservatives after nearly a decade. Labor Leader Anthony Albanese will become the new prime minister. "My Labor team will work every day to bring Australians together. And I will lead a government worthy of the people of Australia. A government as courageous and hardworking and caring as the Australian people are themselves." Partial results showed Labor had made small gains, but incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal-National coalition had been punished by voters in Western Australia and affluent urban seats. In results so far, Labor had yet to reach the 76 seats needed to form a majority government. The final results could take time as counting of a record number of postal votes is completed. Outgoing PM Scott Morrison, who held the post since 2018, said it had been a “difficult night” and that he would be stepping down as party leader. "I've always believed in Australians and their judgement and I've always been prepared to accept their verdicts and tonight they have delivered their verdict and I congratulate Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party and I wish him and his government all the very best.” Albanese is a pragmatic leader from a working-class background. He’s pledged to end divisions in the country, bring in constitutional recognition and parliamentary representation for Indigenous Aboriginals and establish an anti-corruption commission. "My fellow Australians, it says a lot about our great country that the son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia's Prime Minister." Albanese will face a parliament that looks to be much less climate-sceptic than the previous one. The Greens and a group of so-called "teal independents", who campaigned on policies of gender equality and tackling climate change, put on a strong showing, tapping voter anger over inaction on the environment after some of the worst floods and fires to hit Australia.

  • Ontario police watchdog investigates after driver fleeing cop crashes into car with kids

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police pursuit north of Peterborough ended in a "head-on crash" that sent multiple people to hospital. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident began around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday in Selwyn Township near 11th Line and 12th Line. The SIU says an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer tried to stop the driver of a sedan after he drove past a stopped school bus with its lights flashing. The driver fled with the officer in pu

  • US PGA Championship 2022: fourth round tee times and pairings at Southern Hills

    Matt Fitzpatrick is relishing the opportunity to win a first major title in the 104th US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

  • Queen news - live: Prince Charles and Camilla to feature in EastEnders jubilee special

    The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

  • Florida bodybuilder pulling a $245,000 scam told the VA he could lift only 10 pounds

    Vanity prevented a Port St. Lucie man from getting away with getting $245,286 in Veterans Administration disability benefits by claiming, among other things, combat experience and arm and leg weakness that prevented him from lifting weights since 2010.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da