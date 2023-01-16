What to expect from France's 'black Thursday' strike against pension reform

A powerful cross-sector strike that aims to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform is on track to cause major disruption this Thursday – closing schools and throwing transport into chaos while bringing throngs of people onto the street in protest.

The day of action is described as a full-scale test for France’s unions, which have united for the first time in 12 years in their “total opposition” to government plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The eight main trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU) want the immedioate withdrawal of the “unfair and unnecessary” reform, which also increases the length of contribution required for a person to receive a full pension.

Leftwing political parties – from the Greens and Communists to the Socialists and France Unbowed party – have all thrown their support behind the strike.

Unions are urging massive mobilisation from both the public and the private sector and counting on French people, who polls show are overwhelmingly against the reform, to join street protests across the nation.

"This is the first strike and it means that there will be others,” said Philippe Martinez, head of the hardline CGT union.

“I hope to see several million people striking and demonstrating because this reform affects everyone.”

Widespread strike notices

For now, the transport, energy, oil, education and health sectors have have confirmed they will join the strike.

Traffic forecasts from the SNCF national rail operator and Paris’s RATP transport authority will not be made available until a day or two beforehand – although the CGT-RATP union said “zero transport” was its goal.



