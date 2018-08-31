Expect fireworks between FC Dallas, Dynamo in third leg of Texas Derby

The Texas Derby and the battle for MLS bragging rights in the Lone Star State between the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas continue on Saturday evening, switching to the north Dallas suburb of Frisco and Toyota Stadium after a pair of draws in Houston earlier this season decided nothing.

The two sides played to a 1-1 tie in Houston on July 21, with both goals in the first 10 minutes, and they tied 1-1 again on Aug. 23, with the two scores coming in the 83rd and 88th minutes, respectively. The Dynamo found the game-tying goal in each match.

FC Dallas heads home after losing an offensive shootout at San Jose 4-3 on Wednesday. Maxi Urruti scored his first goal for FCD since May 25 while Santiago Mosquera scored his second career MLS goal, and Dominique Badji added his second tally since joining Dallas.

The teams combined for seven goals in opening 62 minutes of the back-and-forth match, with San Jose doing just enough to win.

"It was a crazy game -- with a lot of goals and it was kind of hectic," Badji said. "We could have scored a couple of more, but sometimes things just don't go your way. As athletes, we have to have short-term memory -- we lost (Wednesday) but we have to move forward and use that as motivation for what we need to do on Saturday."

Despite the loss, FC Dallas (13-6-7, 46 points) remains in first place in the Western Conference, a point in front Sporting Kansas City and three up on Los Angeles FC. The Huntsmen are nine points behind the New York Red Bulls in the race for the league's best regular-season record.

Houston, one of the league's most dynamic scoring sides last year on its run to the Western Conference finals, has had trouble finding the back net as of late.

It has not scored more than one goal in any of its last eight MLS matches and was shut out in New York on Wednesday 1-0, allowing a goal in the 54th minute in a contest with the Supporters' Shield leaders that was virtually even throughout.

"Sadly, we are still passing the ball to our opponents, in order for them to score," Houston coach Wilmer Cabrera said after Wednesday's loss at New York. "It was the same the last time we played FC Dallas, and those mistakes are killing us. It's my responsibility but the players need to step up. When we have to defend, we need to clear the ball -- we can't just give it away."

Houston (7-12-7, 28 points) has now gone nine league matches, since July 7, without a victory and has lost six of its past seven contests.

"Individual plays, individual mistakes are hurting us," Cabrera said. "We have to win -- we need to win. We are playing for our lives here. And that's just not good enough. We have to push harder."

Six of the past seven Texas Derby matches have ended in draws. The lone exception was a 3-1 FC Dallas victory in August 2016. The 2017 campaign ended in three draws between the two sides, and the year before that, FC Dallas and Houston each earned a win, a loss and a draw.

Since the Dynamo took the goal differential tie-breaker in 2016, they retained El Capitan, the Texas Revolution-era mountain howitzer that's the Derby's prize, in the 2017 stalemate.