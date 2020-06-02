What Should We Expect From Entertainment Companies When It Comes to Fighting Racism?

After a week of rising tension gave way to protests, riots and violence across the country, many of Hollywood’s major entertainment companies penned statements of support for black Americans and people of color protesting against decades of racial injustice. “To be silent is to be complicit.” “We stand with the Black community.” “Our country is better than this.” But while the statements themselves (from Netflix, Amazon and Sony, respectively) are unusual in their pointedness, some media companies have also committed to move beyond words into action, a shift that observers say is critical during a moment of national crisis. “People are saying, ‘We’re beyond the point of just being neutral,’ which is what companies tend to want to do,” UCLA social sciences dean Darnell Hunt told TheWrap. “It really boils down to: What kind of society do you want to live in? What kind of society do you want this to be?” Also Read: Sony, WarnerMedia, Disney, ViacomCBS Weigh in on George Floyd Protests Urging 'Collective Empathy,' 'Action' At Netflix, which said over the weekend, “To be silent is to be complicit… We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to...

