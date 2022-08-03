Expect detours mid-August for planned closures to LRT and Highway 417

An Ottawa light rail train drives along the Confederation Line on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Getting around Ottawa could require some rerouting in mid-August as maintenance closures are planned for both the LRT's Confederation Line and a midtown section of Highway 417.

For about two weeks starting Aug. 12, sections of the LRT will close in the evenings as the Rideau Transit Group performs what the city calls "proactive track and maintenance work" on the line.

OC Transpo says the work could start as early as 8 p.m. on some nights, and is expected to wrap on Aug. 25.

The modified schedule will be finalized later this week and will be shared through social media and signage at stations, a Tuesday memo to city council said.

In the memo, Renée Amilcar, the general manager of transit operations, said this year's work is focused on rail grinding and profiling, which she said will provide a more comfortable ride for customers.

"Every light rail system requires regular proactive maintenance annually to ensure the long-term sustainability and reliability of the system," she wrote.

The track will also be inspected and repaired as needed and switch heaters will be calibrated to prepare for winter.

During the two weeks, the sections that are not being worked on will remain open to customers and R1 replacement buses will cover service between the closed stops, the memo said.

The service will begin at its standard time every morning — 5 a.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Amilcar said the work is being done in August while ridership is typically lower.

The maintenance closures come just days after service was restored to the line after a lighting strike caused a section to be damaged and parts of the line to be closed during the last week of July.

Booth Street Bridge replacement to close 417 section

The Ontario Ministry of Transport has scheduled the tear down and rebuild of the Booth Street Bridge for mid-August as well.

The midtown section of the highway will be closed in both directions from Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. to Aug. 15 at 6 a.m.

The closed section will run from Island Park Drive to Kent Street. The eastbound on-ramps at Maitland Avenue, Carling Avenue and Parkdale Avenue will also be closed, as well as the westbound on-ramps at O'Connor Street, Bronson Avenue, Lyon Street, Rochester Street, and Parkdale Avenue.

Booth Street, which is already closed from Normand Street to Arlington Street, including to cyclists and pedestrians, is expected to reopen on Aug. 25.