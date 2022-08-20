Expect delays, closures on these heavily-traveled Whatcom roads this week

Road closures and delays are expected on several heavily traveled Whatcom County roads this week, starting with Badger Road.

A 60-hour closure of Badger Road at Kamm Ditch just east of Northwood Road starts at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in its weekly emailed road report.

A signed detour will be available using other major roads and the closure is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

For those headed to the North Cascades or Eastern Washington via Highway 20:

▪ Overnight closures are planned at milepost 113 just east of the west entrance of North Cascades National Park. Those closures are from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly on Friday, Aug. 19, Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23, WSDOT said.

Highway 20 at milepost 113 just east of the west entrance of North Cascades National Park will fully close for culvert placement and shoulder widening from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25. Emergency vehicles will be permitted through the closure.

▪ Eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 20 will alternate through a single lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from just east of the Newhalem Campground at milepost 120 to just west of the Easy Pass Trailhead at milepost 148 in Winthrop while crews chip seal and fog seal the roadway.

▪ Eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 20 will alternate through a single lane for pavement repair from just west of Rocky Creek Road at milepost 102 in Rockport to just east of Dexter Lane at milepost 110 in Marblemount from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Elsewhere in Whatcom County:

▪ Road work is planned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Everson Goshen Road at East Smith Road, Northwest Drive at West Smith Road, and Slater Road at Northwest Drive and on Hannegan at East Smith roads, where the traffic signal will be shut down while we are repairs are being made.

▪ Resurfacing and pothole repairs are planned on Lake Louise Road from Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 24 -26. Lengthy delays are expected.

▪ Pavement striping is scheduled on Everson Goshen Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lengthy delays are expected.

▪ Whatcom County has scheduled Rothenbuhler Road for a fish barrier removal project starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing through Sept. 30. Expect delays during the project and a gravel detour route.

▪ Eastbound and westbound traffic on Mount Baker Highway from just west of Kendall at milepost 19 to near the Shuksan Picnic Area at milepost 46 will alternate through a single lane for crack seal and pavement repair from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Sunday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 25.

▪ Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Badger Road will alternate through a single lane from just east of the Guide Meridian intersection to just east of Double Ditch Road From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, as crews install a new guardrail at the Pepin Creek and Duffner Ditch fish passage site.

▪ During daylight hours on Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23, eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 20 at the Baker River bridge at milepost 89 just east of Lagoon Avenue will alternate through a single lane for routine bridge inspection.

▪ During daylight hours on Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, northbound and southbound traffic on Chuckanut Drive at milepost 11 between Chuckanut Ridge Drive and Rock Point Road will alternate through a single lane for routine bridge inspections.

▪ Northbound and southbound traffic on Reese Hill Road north of Frost Road will alternate through a single lane for utility work from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Continuing projects

▪ Mosquito Lake Road will be closed 2.4 miles east of Valley Highway at Acme through early September to replace a culvert to allow easier fish passage. A signed detour will use the Mount Baker Highway and the Valley Highway.

▪ Expect delays through summer on the North Cascades Highway (Highway 20) between Sedro-Woolley and Newhalem as flood-damage repairs continue.

▪ Work to replace bumpy expansion joints on southbound I-5 will continue through the end of September.

▪ Travelers heading to Canada are urged to check border wait times. Early morning hours have less congestion. Travelers should have their ArriveCAN receipt; passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for everyone in the vehicle.