Expect defense to rule when Texas Tech-South Carolina collide

One of the early games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge has a chance to be the most compelling matchup of the day when No. 14 Texas Tech travels to play South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks (13-7), fresh off a 77-72 victory on the road against No. 20 Florida, can add another bullet-point win to their NCAA Tournament credential as they host the Red Raiders.

Or Texas Tech (16-4) can make a case for getting back in to the Top 10 and add to its already long list of RPI Top 100 victories.

Throw in that South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Texas Tech coach Chris Beard are good friends, and the two programs got a look at each other when both played in the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden in November in New York, and it equals a rich brew of subplots.

Not that the coaches relish seeing each other at this time of year.

"I talked to coach Martin this morning and both of us kind of shared the view that we weren't enjoying playing against each other," Beard said during a Thursday news conference. "But it's a great game for college basketball. I think everybody in the Big 12 and SEC appreciates this platform. The timing's not great for either of us because we're in the middle of our conference grind. But I think it's just good for college basketball."

Oddly, the Big 12/SEC Challenge arrived this season with no Top 25 head-to-head matchups on the bill. Kentucky at West Virginia is slotted in prime time, but the Wildcats fell out of the Top 25 this week after being ranked for 68 straight weeks.

Trae Young and Oklahoma at Alabama and the Red Raiders versus the Gamecocks could steal the show before the Wildcats and Mountaineers tip off.

The Big 12 and SEC split their annual matchup last season, 5-5. That snapped the Big 12's three-year streak of winning the challenge. Texas Tech won its matchup at home against LSU last season 77-64. This is South Carolina's first time playing in the Challenge since it defeated Auburn, 75-49, in Columbia in 2014.