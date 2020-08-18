Here is what you can expect for Day 2 of the Democratic Convention

Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

But the keynote speaker for the convention to nominate Biden to challenge President Donald Trump on Nov. 3 will be delivered by a group of 17 rising stars in the party, including Stacey Abrams and Reps. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Colin Allred of Texas.

Abrams is a former Georgia lawmaker who was the first Black woman nominated by a major party to run for governor, in a race she lost narrowly. Lamb and Allred are Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016.

“Amidst all of the chaos and crises our nation is facing, Democrats are focused on finding new and innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before – because that’s how we’ll mobilize the nation to defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Joe Solmonese, the convention's CEO.

How to watch

DNC speeches will be broadcast from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday.

The event will be broadcast on all major television networks. Viewers also can tune in using Amazon Prime and Amazon Fire devices, including listening via Alexa, as well as watching on Apple TV and Roku TV.

Who is speaking Tuesday?

Jill Biden was second lady for eight years, and she is among the headliners Tuesday for the Democratic National Convention. More

The evening promises a night of contrasts between Trump's administration and Democratic officials ranging from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates to Clinton.

Within the theme of "Leadership Matters," John Kerry, the 2004 Democratic nominee and former secretary of state, will speak along with Clinton.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a vocal critic of Trump, will be speaking. Delaware's only House member, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, will also speak.

Yates briefly oversaw the investigation into Trump campaign and administration officials that led to the president's impeachment and was dismissed 10 days into the administration for refusing to defend in federal court the administration's travel ban for a half-dozen Muslim-majority countries.

Yates had a contentious hearing this month with the Senate Judiciary Committee in which she denied that Obama had ordered the investigation of Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with Russians during the transition between administrations.

What happened on Monday?

Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped the first day of speeches, songs and videos spanned 50 states and seven territories for a virtual Democratic National Convention by saying the presidential election would reveal who we are as a country.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Obama said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

She said voters must support Biden with overwhelming support, to prevent a corruption of the results.

“We’ve got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” added Obama, whose necklace spelled out “vote.”

