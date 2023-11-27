The Cyber Monday deals you need to know about

Hearst Owned





Black Friday is over for another year, which means Cyber Monday has rolled around. Yep, now that the first shopping event is over, we're getting our Christmas purchases done a month ahead of schedule, and bagging a load of bargains with both online and in-person discounts and deals cropping up.

Here's everything you need to know about Cyber Monday 2023, from what to expect, the best deals to look out for, and when it takes place.

The best Cyber Monday 2023 deals available right now

Consider us sold.

What is Black Friday, and when did it start?

Black Friday first started in America. As Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November, the following Friday is often observed as an unofficial holiday, and retailers got into a habit of offering up great deals the day after Thanksgiving ready for all that Christmas shopping.

Black Friday has been a thing in the UK for over a decade, with retailers in this country first discounting their items on the fourth Friday in November between 2010 and 2013. By 2014, it was a seriously big deal, and more similar to the Black Friday that we partake in today.

While the whole thing originally started as in-shopping events, which resulted in *those* chaotic queue videos you've probably seen on YouTube, the majority of Black Friday discounts now also apply online. Which means you can shop and save comfortably from your own home.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Mark Friday 24th November 2023 in your diary, because that’s when you’ll be wanting to set your alarm nice and early for a day of online shopping. Oh, and don't forget you've also got Cyber Monday following straight after on 27th November.

Story continues

Which retailers take part in Black Friday 2023?

With the likes of Pandora, Amazon, Mango, Sephora and more getting in on the Black Friday discounts, it's safe to say you can likely bag a bargain from any of your favourite stores.

Even Love Honey, Glossier and Charlotte Tilbury have been known to get in on the action, so you can treat yourself (or, er, your loved ones, of course) to your favourite products, while saving ££.



You Might Also Like