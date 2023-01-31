What to expect from Arsenal on transfer deadline day with Jorginho new top target

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are pushing to sign Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day as they try to boost their impressive title charge.

Mikel Arteta is after midfield reinforcements to his Premier League leaders, with Mohamed Elneny currently out with a knee issue and Thomas Partey also suffering an injury scare.

Arsenal’s top target had been Moises Caicedo, but Brighton have been adamant that he is not for sale and that pursuit could now be over after two rejected bids.

Arsenal’s other midfield targets alongside Caicedo and Jorginho have been Amadou Onana of Everton and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

FOLLOW ALL THE DEADLINE DAY LATEST WITH OUR LIVE BLOG!

Top priority

Arsenal need a new midfielder on deadline day. They lack cover in the middle of the pitch with the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga yet to impress as a back-up option and courted interest from Monaco.

Despite Caicedo’s very public transfer plea, it looks like Brighton will stay true to their word of not selling another key asset before the window shuts having already lost Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

Arsenal struggled in their FA Cup loss without Partey, though the Ghana international is optimistic that he could face Everton this weekend after a rib issue.

It is clear that Arteta and Co do not want to waste this great and unexpected opportunity to win their first top-flight title since the famous ‘Invincibles’ season, and Jorginho could be a good fit as Chelsea look to sell now to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

Shock target: Arsenal are pushing to sign Jorginho from rivals Chelsea on deadline day (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

What else they need

A new midfielder is likely the limit to Arsenal’s ambitions on deadline day after strengthening elsewhere over recent weeks.

Trossard has already impressed since his £26million move and they also have a new central defender in Poland’s Jakub Kiwior, who is awaiting his debut after a £21m switch from Serie A side Spezia.

Another striker in on loan to support Eddie Nketiah while Gabriel Jesus is sidelined would be ideal, but that would perhaps be a bit greedy in the circumstances.

Story continues

Possible ins

Caicedo was Arsenal’s top target on the final day of the window. Brighton are refusing to sell, though, and it may mean Edu has to look at other targets if he wants to bring someone in.

Chelsea’s Jorginho has emerged as the main alternative as he has six months left on his current contract, and Arteta is a fan of the player.

Not for sale: The Gunners may have admitted defeat in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo (Getty Images)

The Gunners also hold an interest in Everton’s Onana, as well as Leicester star Tielemans.

Possible outs

Marquinhos has already completed a loan move to Championship promotion-chasers Norwich on deadline day and will be eager to impress at Carrow Road after limited chances since joining Arsenal from Sao Paulo in the summer.

Experienced full-back Cedric Soares looks set to wrap up a move to Fulham after struggling for minutes under Arteta, but that should be about it in terms of first-team exits.

However, Arsenal loan manager Ben Knapper is known to be looking at other short-term deals for academy players before the window shuts.