Expansion Atletico Ottawa adds two imports to Canadian Premier League roster

OTTAWA — Expansion Atletico Ottawa's roster has risen to 12 players with the addition of attacking midfielders Osah Bernardinho and Francisco Acuna from Ghana and Mexico, respectively.

Bernardinho, 23, arrives from Belgium where he played for Westerlo, ASV Geel, and Heist. The Ghanaian, who can also play as a winger, started his career with Ghana's Accra Great Olympics.

"He is a powerful attacking winger that can play in both sidelines of the pitch," club CEO, Fernando Lopez said in a statement. "He is an athlete, physically very strong, consistent, fast, with good passing abilities, vision and solid dribbling skills."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Acuna, 32, began his career with Mexico's Tigres UANL, making 65 appearance between 2008 and 2017 around various loan spells. The five-foot-five midfielder has also spent time with Puebla, San Luis, Atlante, Morelia, and Lobos BUAP.

The club's other international signings are English fullback Vashon Neufville and Jamaican midfielder Tevin Shaw.

The Canadian Premier League was slated to kick off its second season April 11 but the campaign has been delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press