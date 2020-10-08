The Expanse reveals season 5 trailer and premiere date

“It felt like it was both the most epic and yet the most personal season we have ever done, simultaneously,” said showrunner Naren Shankar of filming season 5 of The Expanse during New York Comic-Con on Thursday. Well, the epic and personal were both on display in the first season 5 trailer that debuted during the show's virtual panel. Also announced was a season 5 premiere date of Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of seas0n 5 will be released on that date, with one episode per week after that, culminating with a season finale on Feb. 3, 2021.

In the trailer, we see the cloaked asteroid that Free Navy commander (and Naomi’s former husband) Marco Inaros sent inching ever closer to Earth at the end of season 4. That is especially bad news for trusty Rocinante mechanic Amos who — bad timing alert! —just happens to be heading back home to Baltimore with an attack on the way. Of course, a large chunk of the story will also focus on Naomi (Dominique Tipper) in her quest to save her son Filip — last seen with his dad Marco sending Ashford out of an airlock to his death.

Season 5 will follow the events of Nemesis Games, the fifth book in The Expanse books series by James S.A. Corey (the pen name used by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who are also writers and executive producers on the TV adaptation). Whether the season will also cover the events in book 6 of the series, Babylon's Ashes, remains to be seen, since the seasons of the TV show do not always match up exactly with the books. Amazon Prime stepped in and saved the show after it was canceled by the Sci-Fi channel after season 3.

Check out the first trailer for season 5 of The Expanse above.

