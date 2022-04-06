Expanding refugee access to third-country solutions: International leaders launch the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility

·8 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the globe, millions of people are displaced and in need of safety and protection. Only about 1% of refugees have access to resettlement each year, leaving millions of people in limbo and a significant talent pool often untapped. Labour complementary pathways provide an additional way, beyond resettlement, for displaced people to find durable solutions in third countries through labour migration programs. In so doing, they recognize refugees' skills, experience and talent, in addition to their need for protection.

To see these successes on a larger scale, we need to make labour immigration avenues accessible to refugees. Today, the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility was launched and introduced Canada as its inaugural chair. The Task Force will build momentum for labour complementary pathways around the world. Leaders from Canada, Australia, the United Nations Refugee Agency, the International Organization for Migration, the International Chamber of Commerce, Fragomen, Talent Beyond Boundaries, and RefugePoint held the first meeting of the Task Force to discuss the transformative potential of refugee labour mobility initiatives.

By working together with like-minded partners and countries, Canada will continue to be a global leader in attracting international talent to fill skilled labour shortages and drive post-pandemic economic recovery. Labour complementary pathways are intended to work alongside existing humanitarian resettlement programs, with the goal of expanding the number of pathways available for skilled refugees to immigrate abroad.

This initiative builds on Canada's Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP), a ground-breaking program that recognizes the skills and abilities of refugees by removing barriers and helping them and their families immigrate to Canada through existing economic programs.

The Task Force will engage with global stakeholders from governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society to increase the number of skilled refugees welcomed to Canada, while decreasing labour shortages where Canada needs it most.

The Task Force will organize activities throughout the year to identify opportunities to implement and increase labour pathway initiatives. In addition, it will work to better understand the policy and operational challenges associated with their implementation and to find practical solutions to overcome them. This will include immense collaboration to ensure pilot projects can develop into official programs. The success of this work will rely on participation from the many stakeholders who actively support the implementation of these pathways, and whose experience and lessons learned will be crucial to informing policy and program improvements.

The Task Force will also prepare a detailed report in 2024, which will document its work and successes and outline policy and operational considerations for the scaling and institutionalization of labour complementary pathways for refugees around the world.

Through this global collaboration, the Task Force will explore how these initiatives can support skilled refugees in need of protection, while also providing opportunities for them to make meaningful contributions to their new communities.

Understanding and facilitating the admission of skilled refugees through alternative and innovative pathways is not only a complement to our humanitarian commitments, it is a commitment to economic growth through supporting our communities and industries across the country that rely on immigration. Labour complementary pathways will increase the attraction and retention of newcomers in regions with acute economic, labour and demographic challenges. Together, the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility will further help bring the immeasurable contributions of immigrants to our communities and all sectors of the economy.

Quotes

"Labour complementary pathways are win-win solutions: they provide refugees and their families with meaningful, additional pathways to protection, while supporting the growth of communities by meeting labour market needs. This initiative builds on Canada's Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, which is already helping to increase refugee labour mobility. As Chair of the Task Force for the next 2 years, Canada will work closely with a wide range of partners, including refugees with lived experience, to lay the foundation for implementing innovative solutions worldwide."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Skilled refugees make a significant contribution to the communities, labour markets and economies of receiving countries. This has been demonstrated in particular by Australia's Skilled Refugee Labour Agreement Pilot. Australia is proud to be a member of the Task Force and is committed to working with the international community to foster global dialogue on labour complementary pathways for refugees and displaced people."

- The Honourable Alex Hawke, Australia's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs

"Far too often I meet refugees with enormous talent but limited opportunity. Labour complementary pathways are a way to change that. They provide the protection and safety refugees need, while also giving them the chance to make the most of their skills to improve not only their lives and those of their families, but also the countries and communities that welcome them."

- Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

"At the International Organization for Migration (IOM), we recognize the potential of labour mobility pathways for leveraging the skills and talents of millions of displaced people—and at the same time providing safeguards for their protection. As an organization with decades-long experience in the field of migration governance, resettlement, labour migration and emergencies, IOM understands that crafting regular migration pathways that explicitly—and unusually—combine humanitarian and economic principles will be a challenging but hugely rewarding task. The Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility provides an excellent opportunity to identify collaborative solutions that put both the vulnerabilities and the strengths of migrants at the centre of all policy and program design."

- Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director General for Operations, International Organization for Migration

"As the institutional representative of the global private sector, the International Chamber of Commerce enables businesses to secure peace, prosperity and opportunity for all, including displaced people whose livelihoods have been compromised. This initiative on labour mobility is a great example of how businesses worldwide can contribute to the delivery of durable solutions for the millions of displaced people across the globe."

- John W. H. Denton AO, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce

"We are proud to be a member of the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility. We are currently helping refugees to enter Canada and other countries through routes that have already been created—benefiting both the refugees and employers needing skilled workers. I have no doubt that through the work of the Task Force, support for this wonderful initiative will grow as more countries and employers seek to play a role. It will make a positive difference to many people around the world, and Fragomen looks forward to working with fellow members of the Task Force to build on the important progress to date."

- David Crawford, Managing Partner, Toronto Office, Fragomen

"Labour mobility and the idea of self-reliance for refugees are rooted in dignity. They flip the script on the perception of refugees from victims of war to people with strengths, skills and unique abilities to contribute to their communities. After interviewing for a job through the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, one candidate said to RefugePoint's team, 'this was the best day of my life as a refugee because I felt seen for who I am.' With forced displacement at unprecedented levels⁠—more than 1% of humanity has been forced from home⁠—we must envision a different future, one in which communities and countries compete to bring in refugees. Labour mobility is a path to that future."

- Sasha Chanoff, CEO and Founder, RefugePoint

"Talent Beyond Boundaries was founded 6 years ago in recognition of a core truth: refugees are people with skills, talents and aspirations. When embraced, displaced people can be assets to companies and communities around the world, enriching us all. Since our founding, we've assisted more than 500 refugees to achieve safety and security through skilled migration pathways. This includes around 280 candidates who have secured employment in Australia, Canada and the UK, plus their family members. But this is just the beginning. Over 40,000 displaced people from around the world are currently registered on our Talent Catalog. Refugees need solutions now more than ever. We urgently need to scale displaced talent mobility as a complementary pathway, enabling people to resume their careers and rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose."

- Stephanie Cousins, CEO, Talent Beyond Boundaries

Quick facts

  • The Global Compact on Refugees, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2018, includes the development of complementary pathways as a core objective to increase durable solution opportunities through the admission of refugees to third countries.

  • To support this goal, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and a coalition of partners launched a Three-Year Strategy on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways (2019–2021), which recommended establishing multi-stakeholder task forces specific to identified complementary pathways—labour, education, and family reunification.

  • Labour complementary pathways rely on close partnerships among governments, employers, international organizations and civil society groups, working together to identify and recruit talented refugees and to successfully settle them in their new jobs and homes.

  • The 8 founding members of the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility bring a diverse range of experience with refugee resettlement and labour complementary pathways and will be actively recruiting others with experience and interests in these initiatives to participate in Task Force activities.

  • Canada's Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot helps skilled refugees overseas who can fill specific labour market needs to immigrate to Canada through existing economic programs. The pilot involves strong partnerships with a range of stakeholders, including 8 Canadian provinces and territories, communities, employers, and non-government partner organizations.

  • The Australian government, working in collaboration with Talent Beyond Boundaries, is piloting a program aimed at providing skilled refugees and their families with a pathway to live and work in Australia. Under this pilot program, launched in July 2021, endorsed Australian businesses will be able to utilize a labour agreement to sponsor skilled refugees to work in their business.

Associated links

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c1811.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec