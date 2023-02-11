Expand your mind with this sprawling Arizona estate listed for $25M. Take a look

Looking to liven up your snoozing spirit? A vast property neatly tucked away in the rolling mountains of the Copper State will wake it right up for a cool $25 million.

The massive property resting on 23 acres in Sedona, Arizona, was once a nonprofit organization called Sedona Creative Life Center “founded in 2000 to celebrate the human spirit and provide an uplifting and nourishing environment for celebrations, spiritually enhancing programs, and personal growth,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

There had been plans a year or so ago to build an extensive resort complex expansion on the property. I wonder if Jerome Powell's rate hikes have put a stop to that vision? #FridayNightZillow https://t.co/VTq8q9uX6G — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 4, 2023

“Their mission is to become a primary source of programs for spiritual growth, and for programs that encourage healing and harmony of the spiritual, mental, emotional and physical body. People of all ages and beliefs are invited to participate in events to discover transformational learning tools and empower their spiritual journey.”

And now, the property can be transformed into a secluded, and gorgeous, home with views galore.

The possibilities are endless with the residence, which is divided into eight parcels. The parcels have:

Three adjacent vacant lots

Two additional residences

Two guest houses

One residence is 4,271 square feet along with a 900-square-foot guest house and the second is a 2,230-square-foot home and a 805-square-foot guest house. The photos show massive rooms with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and even a cool looking glass tower.

The estate was featured on Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment that highlights interesting houses for sale.

“For $25M, we can own the Sedona Creative Life Center. Nearly 19,000 square feet of a sort of New Age Retreat on 23 acres with gorgeous views,” Steven Dennis — the Bloomberg reporter who runs the segment — said in a tweet thread.

He also posted a few more photos so folks could have a peek around.

“Could start a cult for the tax exemption, maybe run a resort, host Shirley MacLaine fan clubs, or just expand our minds,” Dennis joked.

Sedona is about 125 miles north of Scottsdale.

