eXp World Holdings, Inc. Announces Viome as Precision Nutrition Health Partner in SUCCESS Health

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced Viome Life Sciences as its precision nutrition health partner in the newly launched SUCCESS Health™, which provides valuable tools and resources to help consumers transform their health and wellness.



SUCCESS Health is focused on three key health offerings for consumers: specially curated content, individual and group health coaching and a community of health partners. Viome, a mission-driven biotechnology company, is the first of many health partners SUCCESS Health will include in its community, designed to provide consumers with wellness and fitness offers and measurable solutions to help them make sustainable life changes.

Viome Life Sciences provides at-home health tests which analyze gut and oral microbiome in order to identify some of the causes of inflammation and imbalance in the human body. Through its app integration, Viome then recommends the foods to limit and those to eat, based on individual testing results. In addition to food recommendations, the company provides precise formulas of nutritional supplements and ingredients for each individual based on their bio-chemistry.

"Viome’s mission is to build a future in which every individual has the ability to access insights about their own body and take control of their health with personal recommendations and products that reflect their unique biology,” said Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Viome Life Sciences. “The human body is an extremely complex ecosystem and, until now, has remained a mystery to us. Viome’s combination of proprietary sequencing technology and use of AI is, for the first time, allowing individuals to monitor and modulate gene expression with food and supplements, which will enable them to live longer and healthier lives. We believe the future of medicine will come from a farm, not a pharmacy. The future of health care will be at home, not a hospital. Together, I truly believe we can achieve our goal of making illness a matter of choice, and not bad luck.”

At the foundation of SUCCESS Health are four key pillars of great health: nutrition, exercise, stress reduction and sleep, with Viome the first health partner to focus on nutrition. Viome was founded in 2016 to address the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancer and aging and provides individuals with critical insights into their own unique biochemistry with the goal of improving their overall health.

“To experience optimal health, the operating systems within our bodies need to work in harmony,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings and SUCCESS Enterprises. “The health partners we are bringing to consumers through the SUCCESS Health community have validated approaches to wellness. As our nutrition-focused partner, Viome looks at the unique needs of an individual to restore balance to their microbiome, creating the right foundation to establish good overall health.”

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

Viome Life Sciences is a mission-driven biotechnology company founded in 2016 to address the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging. To help individuals improve their health and to understand the root of chronic diseases better, Viome is strategically split into two divisions. Viome Consumer Services is focused on growing its established consumer products, including wellness tests, nutrition plans, and supplements. Viome Health Sciences is devoted to advancing its precision diagnostics and therapeutics platform. By conducting mRNA analysis at a mass scale, Viome digitizes human biology and ultimately prevents the onset and progression of chronic diseases. For more information, please visit viome.com and viomelifesciences.com.

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our community health partner network; expansion of our health offerings and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

