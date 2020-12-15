eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into France

One of the Fastest-growing Real Estate Companies Extends its EU Footprint With the Addition of France

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, has expanded into France, under the eXp France banner. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in seven other countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and the United Kingdom, with more than 40,000 agents across the globe.



eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company grow its agent base anywhere in the world and equity in eXp World Holdings stock through listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.

“Our expansion into France represents our final international expansion of 2020,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “As the third-largest economy in Europe, France is an optimal location to launch our innovative, agent-centric real estate model. We have identified a significant opportunity in France to provide agents with a platform that allows for potential financial independence and access to our unique, proprietary tools.”

eXp France is led by Samuel Caux, Designated Managing Broker. Caux brings decades of real estate experience in France.

“The launch of eXp France represents a significant opportunity for both the company and agents across the country,” said Caux. “I firmly believe that the advanced technology and virtual experience that eXp France offers will add a tremendous amount of value to both the agent and consumer experience.”

Story continues

The company’s presence in France will encompass a national footprint, including all major cities and regions. France represents the last of five countries eXp Global has identified for expansion by the end of 2020. South Africa launched in October 2020, India and Mexico in November 2020, and Portugal in December 2020.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, eXp Commercial, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 40,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Portugal and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information visit https://expworldholdings.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

Mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

France Media Relations Contact:

Audree Mevellec

audree.mevellec@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

MZ Group – MZ North America

Investors@expworldholdings.com



