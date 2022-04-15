eXp World Holdings, Inc.

Event Also Includes All-star Speaker Lineup, Company Updates, EXPO Hall and 5K Fund Run & Walk

eXp Shareholder Summit 2022 to Feature Keynote Speech by Jay Shetty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, is proud to announce that Jay Shetty – bestselling author, podcast host, former monk and purpose coach – will give the keynote speech at the eighth annual eXp Shareholder Summit , June 19-21, 2022 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Shetty’s address will take place on June 20 at 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET and the event will also be broadcast virtually .



The eXp Shareholder Summit is the company’s annual business-focused event for current and potential shareholders. Guests will receive an update on eXp World Holdings, Inc. and its companies, and will have the opportunity to meet company leadership and members of the board of directors as well as eXp Realty agents, brokers and partners.

The theme for 2022 is “Built for the Future.” Following are some highlights:

Real estate certification course and ICON Agents panel with best practices from agents who have achieved exceptional production goals and positively impacted company culture

Latest company updates on eXp Realty, eXp Commercial, Virbela, Frame, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises and a fireside chat with Glenn Sanford , eXp World Holdings Founder, CEO and Chairman

EXPO Hall with more than 40 booths, including EXPI subsidiaries, eXp Partners and event sponsors

E3 – eXp, Energize and Engage – a wellness-focused event with poolside barre, yoga, vendor booths and more

5K Fund Run & Walk to support eXtend a Hand, eXp Realty’s official nonprofit that provides financial assistance when eXp real estate agents and staff face hardships

Ending bash at Universal Studios theme park

To register for the eXp Shareholder Summit, visit https://expshareholdersummit.com/ .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 79,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic and Greece and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d51429f-fed8-44bd-8551-2b29035088a7



