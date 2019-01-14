Exotics CBX 119 metalwoods from Tour Edge feature tour-inspired upgrades to lower spin, increase workability and distance

The story behind the new Tour Edge Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods and hybrids can be neatly summed up this way: The input driving the upgrade to these metalwoods came largely from veteran tour players.

The Exotics CBX 119, the followup to the Exotics CBX line introduced in the fall of 2017, benefited from Tour Edge’s popularity on the PGA Tour Champions. According to the company, more than 50 different players on the senior circuit put Exotics CBX metalwoods in play last year, including the winners of six events. Currently, the company has endorsement arrangements with eight players on the PGA Tour Champions, including Scott McCarron who won twice last year.

The tour players' use and their subsequent thoughts about shaping, workability, launch angle and in particular spin drove the tweaks to these new models, said David Glod, Tour Edge founder, president and lead designer.

“Obviously we learned a lot by working so closely with the legends of the game,” Glod said. “What better person is there to talk to about how to improve a golf club than a group of tour players who had already put CBX into play and that represent over 200 PGA TOUR victories in their combined careers?”

The Exotics CBX 119 continues the use of multiple materials that the Exotics line has been known for over the last two decades. As well, it also features the “combo-brazing” manufacturing technique, which is used to join the lightweight beta titanium face to the heavier steel body. The new face is thinner and stronger than its predecessor. Another key component of the Exotics CBX 119 construction is the use of carbon fiber in the sole to help push the center of gravity low and forward for reduced spin. Combined with the titanium, the two lightweight materials allowed for some 50 grams to be moved low and forward in the head, Glod said. The objective is low spin for extreme distance.

“Reducing spin is the number one key to adding distance to a lofted club like a fairway or a hybrid,” he said. “If we will lower the spin significantly, we will win the distance battle. This is not as easy as it sounds. It’s tough to lower spin in combination with loft. We knew we had to concentrate on CG manipulation.”

The steel sole features a ramped structure with wings that stretch from the front to the rear of the head. It’s designed to improve turf interaction, while also contributing to a lower center of gravity. With the structure now 15 percent wider than last year's version, there's also increased stability on off-center hits compared to last year's model.

The push toward lower spin was only part of the tour-influenced formula. The compact fairway wood and hybrid designs also incorporate shaping changes that include a shorter heel-to-toe span and a taller face. In essence, the CBX 119 fairway wood combines the shape of the original CBX with the deeper faced CBX T3 model played by several tour players last year to improve workability and improve the flexibility of the face for more ball speed.

"This has a taller face than what we usually have. and that's directly from player feedback,” Glod said. “The taller face helps give a player confidence knowing there's more room down there for contact."

The Exotics CBX 119 hybrid’s blunter toe also gives it a more compact appearance, although the actual volume is unchanged from its predecessor.

The Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods ($300) are offered in four lofts (13.5, 15, 16.5 and 18 degrees). The hybrids ($250) come in six lofts (16, 17, 18, 19 and 21 degrees). The line will be at retail Jan. 25.