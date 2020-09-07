Exosomes Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The exosomes market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 27. 89% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures, and increasing advanced applications of exosomes.

The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the exosomes market. According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancer, and this is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. In the United States, as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.7 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the country and nearly 0.6 million patients died due to cancer.



Exosomes extracted from cow milk is being used for the delivery of therapeutic molecules against lung and breast cancers. Exosomes derived from specific sites of the body are promising candidates for anti-cancer vaccines, due to the enhanced passive targeting, owing to its small size, indigenous nature, and the ability to cross the biological barriers. Thus, the increase in the cancer cases in the hospitals directly increases the demand for exosomes in diagnosis as well as therapeutics.



However, a number of technical difficulties need to be addressed for the successful implementation of exosomes in various applications. This is one of the primary hindrances for the growth of the exosomes market.



Some of the major difficulties include optimization of purification, increasing the homogeneity of exosomes, and efficient transfection strategies. This is further accompanied by a lack of technical information, like the type of rotor, diameter, volume, and viscosity of the sample, which restricts the maximum utilization of exosomes.



The cumbersome nature of methods for isolation/purification and inability to distinguish between different cancer stages with an incomplete understanding of the immune system limits the exosomes market.



Other factors limiting the growth of this market are the stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of exosome products.



Key Market Trends

High Growth Rate is Expected in Therapeutic Application



Exosomes have promising potential to be as a vehicle for drug delivery as they have natural material transportation properties, the capability of intrinsic long-term circulation, and high biocompatibility, which are the most suitable factors for the delivery of a variety of proteins, chemicals, and nucleic acids. According to a few research studies, exosomes have generated positive results as mediators of the intercellular communication, potentially delivering the functional proteins, mRNA transcripts, and miRNAs to cells throughout the body. Exosomes which are derived from some types of cells such as dendritic and mesenchymal stem cells have potential therapeutic properties and are biocompatible and efficient agents against various disorders such as organ injury. Although there is rapid progress in the research of exosome applications, there are many challenges in the development of exosome-based therapeutics, particularly in the production of the exosome formulations due to their low productivity and heterogeneity and also there are few barriers in the storage, optimizing and isolation methods of exosome formulations



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



The North American region holds one of the largest shares in the exosomes market, owing to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people about diagnostics and healthcare. A large number of government-funded research studies have been conducted, regarding the role of drugs using exosomes in several kinds of cancers, such as melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer, among others. Companies, like Merck and Exosome Diagnostic, have sponsored and collaborated with several universities, such as Yale Univeristy and Micihigan State University, to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Furthermore, these ventures are very well supported by government funding. The studies were mostly conducted for neoplasm.



Competitive Landscape

The exosomes market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Diagenode Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc., Lonza, MBL International, Miltenyi Biotec, Novus Biologicals, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, hold the substantial market share in the exosomes market.



