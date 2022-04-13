The exosome research market is valued at an estimated USD 144 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 661 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.6%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period, owing to increased funding for life sciences research, the high global prevalence of cancer, and the increasing interest in exosome-based procedures. By product & service, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market

Based on product and service, the exosomes market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services.The kits & reagents segment is further divided into antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents.



Circulating exosomal microRNAs (miRNAs) have emerged as valuable biomarker candidates, making it imperative to characterize these exosomes carefully.This has propelled the use of these entities in exosome research to develop easy-to-use kits and reagents.



Additionally, isolation and purification are critical steps in exosome research protocols, contributing to their large-scale adoption in the market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the exosome research market.



The Asia Pacific exosome research market is registered to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, infrastructural developments, and penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of exosomes.



North America: The North America region accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market

North America accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market.The US is the key revenue contributor to the North American exosome research market.



The high prevalence of cancer coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment is the key factor driving market growth in the US.



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), NX PharmaGen (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited (UK), NanoSomiX (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada) are some of the leading players operating in the global exosome research market.



The report segments the exosome research market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), Product & Service (Kits & Reagents (Antibodies, Isolation, Purification, Quantitation Kits & Reagents, Other Kits & Reagents), Instruments, Services), Indication (Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancers), Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Other Cancers), Application (Biomarkers, Vaccine Development, Tissue Regeneration, and Other Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the exosome research market.



