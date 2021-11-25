Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics - Global Market Size & Market Share Analysis by Application, End-user, and Geographic Region: 2019-2026

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics should grow from $97.8 million in 2021 to $512.6 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The exosome diagnostic market should grow from $57.1 million in 2021 to $321.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The exosome therapeutics market should grow from $33.1 million in 2021 to $169.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tool markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.

The report includes:

An updated review of the global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics within the biotech research industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation and forecast the overall global market size, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end-user, and geographic region

Description of immunological compatibility, cargo capabilities and other intrinsic therapeutic activities of exosomes

Evaluation of exosome proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and discussion of their impact on microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry

Information on bioinformatics databases for exosome research and product development, including as ExoCarta, Vesiclopedia and EVpedia

Impact of exosome research on specific biopharmaceutical market and summary of details for major companies researching and producing exosome products

A relevant patent analysis on Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics in the U.S., Europe and Japan

Competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, and their global rankings and company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies, including: Codiak Biosciences Evox Therapeutics Ltd. Exosome Diagnostics Inc. Hansabiomed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza) Nanosomix Inc. System Biosciences (SBI)



Initially, exosome particles were considered "garbage" molecules secreted by cells. Today, many researchers are convinced that these tiny vesicles have unlimited potential in diagnostics and therapeutics, especially in oncology treatments.

By definition, exosomes are small membrane sacs/vesicles, approximately 30 to 100 nanometers (nm) in diameter, that are released by both healthy and cancerous cells. Substances from cell cytoplasm - such as genomic DNA, various RNA species, proteins, and lipids - are encapsulated into exosomes and shed into the extracellular environment.

Research shows that all fluids in the human body contain exosomes, which can transfer cytoplasmic ingredients to other cells either locally or at distant sites. Once they reach the recipient cells, cytoplasmic ingredients can alter their biology. Thus, exosomes are being widely adopted by several end-users, including hospitals, diagnostics centers and research institutions.

Scientists believe that various biomolecules in exosomes can be profiled and, consequently, may serve as useful biomarkers for different diseases. Nucleic acids such as RNA or DNA can be isolated from exosomes and further analyzed by various techniques. This is now efficiently done with the use of the software provided by key players. The software used in exosome therapeutic and diagnostic applications is used for extraction, isolation and other purposes.

This report evaluates the diagnostic market affected by exosome research and the further potential of exosome-based tests and assays. Indeed, an exosome approach represents the opportunity to expand and develop the liquid biopsy market, a growing sector in cancer diagnostics. Thus, increasing cancer prevalence worldwide generates huge opportunities for the liquid biopsy market. According to Our World in Data, about 42 million people worldwide had cancer in 2016, a more than two-fold increase from 1990.

This report also highlights developments in the therapeutic and drug development sectors. There is a significant potential for using exosome depletion as a way of treating disease; cancer-generated exosomes can inhibit the immune response and stimulate angiogenesis, the development of new blood vessels. Consequently, if these exosomes are removed, tumor growth might be inhibited, and anticancer agents can work more efficiently.

In addition, there is a potential for exosomes to be used as targeted delivery vehicles of therapeutic molecules to cancer cells - for example, delivering small interfering RNA-specific molecules (siRNA) for a particular oncogene expressed in a tumor cell. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, cell-based exosomes have a large number of roles and targets. Also, various studies have shown that exosomes have the potential to deliver various types of cargo to target cells efficiently.

