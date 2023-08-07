'Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Dead At 87

Director William Friedkin is seen in 2017.

Director William Friedkin is seen in 2017.

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin, best known for “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” has died at 87, it was reported Monday.

The filmmaker died on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, his wife Sherry Lansing confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times.

His cause of death was heart failure and pneumonia, his wife, who is the former head of Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, told The Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.