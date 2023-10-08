‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Takes $27.2 Million Box Office Opening on Pre-Swift Weekend

Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Exorcist: Believer” has earned a $27.2 million domestic and opening at the box office that would be decent start for a franchise horror film on its own, but not so much as the start of a planned trilogy.

Like their recently completed “Halloween” trilogy, Universal and Blumhouse have called on director David Gordon Green to make a new trio of films that follow up on William Friedkin’s 1973 classic. According to The New York Times, Universal paid a whopping $400 million for the franchise rights, which come with other revenue streams such as Universal Studios theme park mazes.

But neither critics nor moviegoers have been enthused by this new take on “The Exorcist,” with Rotten Tomatoes scores standing at 23% critics and 57% audience. CinemaScore polls were just as rough with a C grade, below the B that Lionsgate’s “Saw X” earned last week and the B+ that Green’s “Halloween” earned in 2018.

A second installment, “The Exorcist: Deceiver,” was already announced and slated prior to the release of “Believer” and is set to come out in April 2025.

In addition to the lackluster reception, “Exorcist: Believer” is facing holdover competition from other horror films. “Saw X” earned $8.2 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $32.5 million against a reported $13 million prodction budget.

“Saw X” took the No. 3 spot on the charts this weekend behind “Exorcist” and Paramount/Spin Master’s “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” which earned $11.7 million in its second weekend and has a 10-day total of $38.8 million.

