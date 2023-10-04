The Exorcist: Believer lands low Rotten Tomatoes score after reviews

Universal

The Exorcist: Believer has landed a low Rotten Tomatoes score following mixed reviews from critics.

Ahead of its premiere this week, the Leslie Odom Jr-led sequel has so far failed to impress, with initial responses on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes leaving the film at 25% (from 67 reviews) at the time of writing.

Directed and produced by the duo behind the successful Halloween reboot, David Gordon Green and Jason Blum, the film sees the return of Chris MacNeill (Ellen Burstyn) after an unknown demon possesses two girls.

While Believer's reviews aren't entirely negative, critics have mostly agreed that the film doesn't live up to the legacy of the 1973 original.

In a two-star review, Digital Spy wrote that "bigger is not always better", adding: "Far from honouring the original, this nostalgic-yet-sacrilegious sequel (sacrilegious towards the original, that is) fails to understand what made William Friedkin's movie so great.

"It's not that it needed to be a copycat or a fan-service fest — it just needed to be good."

Here's what some of the reviews have said:

"A film that was shaping up to be an intelligent and respectful homage to The Exorcist descends to the depths of a cheesy, straight-to-streaming rip-off. Viewers should do what Victor advises, and leave."

"A silly, gloopy Halloween shocker that offers just about enough goofy entertainment for an undemanding fright night crowd. But it might be close to impossible for those with deep reverence for the original...

"Made with more competence than most recent horrors but one that is unlikely to make a believer out of diehard fans."

"As a perfectly serviceable horror movie, it at least gets the Exorcist franchise back into respectable territory, but there was the potential for something much better."

"Far from converting viewers, this merely cashes in on their backward-looking nostalgia, without moving forward to anything better, or even half as good... Nostalgia will not save you."

The Exorcist: Believer will be released in cinemas on October 6.

