Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
14 November 2022
32,904
72.0478
2,370,660.81
15 November 2022
33,617
71.9702
2,419,422.21
16 November 2022
33,852
71.3359
2,414,862.89
17 November 2022
34,655
71.6103
2,481,654.95
18 November 2022
5,180
72.7030
376,601.54
TOTAL
140,208
10,063,202.40
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €113.7 million for a total amount of 1,728,467 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 18 November 2022, the Company held in total 12,525,648 ordinary shares in treasury (5.20% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
Attachment