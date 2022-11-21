Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:



Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 14 November 2022 32,904 72.0478 2,370,660.81 15 November 2022 33,617 71.9702 2,419,422.21 16 November 2022 33,852 71.3359 2,414,862.89 17 November 2022 34,655 71.6103 2,481,654.95 18 November 2022 5,180 72.7030 376,601.54 TOTAL 140,208 10,063,202.40

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €113.7 million for a total amount of 1,728,467 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 18 November 2022, the Company held in total 12,525,648 ordinary shares in treasury (5.20% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment



