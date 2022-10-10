Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
3 October 2022
17,200
64.3041
1,106,030.52
4 October 2022
19,358
66.3664
1,284,720.77
5 October 2022
21,640
66.4879
1,438,798.16
6 October 2022
21,662
66.9191
1,449,601.54
7 October 2022
16,724
66.2006
1,107,138.83
TOTAL
96,584
6,386,289.82
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €71.9 million for a total amount of 1,120,476 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 7 October 2022, the Company held in total 11,917,657 ordinary shares in treasury (4.95% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
