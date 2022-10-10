Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 3 October 2022 17,200 64.3041 1,106,030.52 4 October 2022 19,358 66.3664 1,284,720.77 5 October 2022 21,640 66.4879 1,438,798.16 6 October 2022 21,662 66.9191 1,449,601.54 7 October 2022 16,724 66.2006 1,107,138.83 TOTAL 96,584 6,386,289.82

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €71.9 million for a total amount of 1,120,476 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 7 October 2022, the Company held in total 11,917,657 ordinary shares in treasury (4.95% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

