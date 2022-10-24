Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:



Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 17 October 2022 11,329 67.1073 760,258.60 18 October 2022 12,834 68.7382 882,186.06 19 October 2022 25,632 68.6200 1,758,867.84 20 October 2022 9,480 68.6555 650,854.14 21 October 2022 21,956 67.2610 1,476,782.52 TOTAL 81,231 5,528,949.16

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €82.9 million for a total amount of 1,284,289 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 21 October 2022, the Company held in total 12,081,470 ordinary shares in treasury (5.01% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

