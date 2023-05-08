Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:



Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 02 May 2023 37,000 74.3256 2,750,047.20 03 May 2023 38,400 74.4460 2,858,726.40 04 May 2023 38,000 74.4811 2,830,281.80 05 May 2023 38,000 74.9897 2,849,608.60 TOTAL 151,400 11,288,664.00

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €22.3 million for a total amount of 300,175 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 5 May 2023, the Company held in total 7,676,389 ordinary shares in treasury (3.28% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.05% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment



