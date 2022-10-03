Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Milan and Euronext Amsterdam:
EURONEXT MILAN
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 September 2022
37,078
62.1967
2,306,129.24
TOTAL
37,078
2,306,129.24
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
Trading Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 September 2022
4,802
62.1622
298,502.88
27 September 2022
8,255
64.5110
532,538.31
28 September 2022
9,295
63.8414
593,405.81
29 September 2022
12,000
63.3768
760,521.60
30 September 2022
13,500
64.4425
869,973.75
TOTAL
47,852
3,054,942.35
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €65.5 million for a total amount of 1,023,892 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 30 September 2022, the Company held in total 11,821,073 ordinary shares in treasury (4.91% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
Attachment