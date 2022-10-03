Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Milan and Euronext Amsterdam:



EURONEXT MILAN

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 September 2022 37,078 62.1967 2,306,129.24 TOTAL 37,078 2,306,129.24

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 September 2022 4,802 62.1622 298,502.88 27 September 2022 8,255 64.5110 532,538.31 28 September 2022 9,295 63.8414 593,405.81 29 September 2022 12,000 63.3768 760,521.60 30 September 2022 13,500 64.4425 869,973.75 TOTAL 47,852 3,054,942.35

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €65.5 million for a total amount of 1,023,892 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 30 September 2022, the Company held in total 11,821,073 ordinary shares in treasury (4.91% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

