EXOMOD Unveils the D69 Carbon Daytona

This is a unique build.

EXOMOD, renowned for masterfully blending vintage charm with modern tech, has rolled out its latest innovation - The D69 Carbon Daytona. This automotive marvel is not just any car; it's the world's first 807 hp carbon fiber version of the 1969 Dodge Daytona constructed atop a state-of-the-art Hellcat Redeye.

Starting life as the powerful 807hp Redeye Challenger Hellcat, the D69 Carbon Daytona is a re-envisioned icon. It stands as a testament to the enduring allure of American muscle cars, now draped in a sleek, all-carbon-fiber Aero Body. This marvel epitomizes the magic of the "RetroMod" - a term that celebrates the melding of vintage design with present-day performance and reliability.

True to its name, the D69 Carbon Daytona is an evolved reincarnation of the classic Daytona, but with a twist. No two models are the same, each bearing its distinct signature. Crafting each vehicle demands an intense 2,000-hour process, capturing the essence of the past while embracing the advancements of the present.

The metamorphosis begins with the contemporary Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. Stripped to its safety cage, it undergoes a transformative journey, adorned with EXOMOD's signature carbon fiber Aero Body. What emerges is the majestic D69 Carbon, which not only is a visual treat but also offers practicality with its 5 years/60,000 miles Dodge factory powertrain warranty.

D69 Carbon Daytona's Features at a Glance:

Foundation of Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Custom-made carbon fiber body panels reminiscent of the 1969 Dodge Daytona.

A powerful 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

Elegant Firenze Red Pearl body shade.

Signature Sequential LED taillights by DigiTails.

A high-performance 8-speed TorqueFlite Paddle-Shift Transmission.

Advanced Brembo Brakes and SRT features.

Bespoke Forgeline DE3C Wheels and Nitto NT555 tires.

Luxurious two-tone Italian leather interiors in Ink & Walnut hues.

Priced at a premium $395,000

Rick Katzeff, the visionary CEO of EXOMOD, passionately remarked, "The Dodge Daytona has always symbolized the zenith of the late '60s muscle car era, resonating with its raw power and aesthetic appeal. Bringing the D69 Daytona to life has been a personal ambition. It's a privilege to offer our clientele this perfect blend of historic charm equipped with today's performance prowess."

