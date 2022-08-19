After exodus of stars, No. 23 Cincinnati tries to reload

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MITCH STACY
·4 min read
  • FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater drops back to pass during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. Prater, who threw just 11 passes in mop-up duty last year, is competing against Ben Bryant, who spent three years at Cincinnati before escaping Ridder's long shadow and transferring to Eastern Michigan last season. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    1/4

    Cincinnati Preview Football

    FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater drops back to pass during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. Prater, who threw just 11 passes in mop-up duty last year, is competing against Ben Bryant, who spent three years at Cincinnati before escaping Ridder's long shadow and transferring to Eastern Michigan last season. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the field during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. The sixth-year Cincinnati coach is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season that saw the Bearcats become the first team outside a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    2/4

    Cincinnati Preview Football

    FILE - Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the field during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. The sixth-year Cincinnati coach is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season that saw the Bearcats become the first team outside a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Cincinnati running back Ryan Montgomery (22) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. Another competition playing out in camp is to replace 1,300-yard running back Jerome Ford. The returning candidates are senior Ryan Montgomery, who's been a top-notch punt returner for the Bearcats for three years, and senior Charles McClelland, who has had some bad luck with injuries. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
    3/4

    Cincinnati Preview Football

    FILE - Cincinnati running back Ryan Montgomery (22) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. Another competition playing out in camp is to replace 1,300-yard running back Jerome Ford. The returning candidates are senior Ryan Montgomery, who's been a top-notch punt returner for the Bearcats for three years, and senior Charles McClelland, who has had some bad luck with injuries. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant drops back to pass during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. With Desmond Ridder gone, Bryant jumped back to the Bearcats as a fifth-year player, and he's probably got the edge just by virtue of experience. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    4/4

    Cincinnati Preview Football

    FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant drops back to pass during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. With Desmond Ridder gone, Bryant jumped back to the Bearcats as a fifth-year player, and he's probably got the edge just by virtue of experience. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater drops back to pass during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. Prater, who threw just 11 passes in mop-up duty last year, is competing against Ben Bryant, who spent three years at Cincinnati before escaping Ridder's long shadow and transferring to Eastern Michigan last season. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
FILE - Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell stands on the field during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. The sixth-year Cincinnati coach is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season that saw the Bearcats become the first team outside a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
FILE - Cincinnati running back Ryan Montgomery (22) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. Another competition playing out in camp is to replace 1,300-yard running back Jerome Ford. The returning candidates are senior Ryan Montgomery, who's been a top-notch punt returner for the Bearcats for three years, and senior Charles McClelland, who has had some bad luck with injuries. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
FILE - Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant drops back to pass during an NCAA football intrasquad scrimmage, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati. With Desmond Ridder gone, Bryant jumped back to the Bearcats as a fifth-year player, and he's probably got the edge just by virtue of experience. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Luke Fickell
    American football player and coach
  • Desmond Ridder
    Desmond Ridder
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CINCINNATI (AP) — The cupboard wasn't left completely bare, but Luke Fickell had some major restocking to do.

The sixth-year Cincinnati coach is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season that saw the Bearcats become the first team outside a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff.

The dream season ended with a 27-6 loss to Alabama in a semifinal, and then Cincinnati (13-1) watched a school-record nine players get selected in the NFL draft, led by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, taken fourth overall by the New York Jets.

After losing the core of his best players, the pressure is on Fickell to show that the No. 23 Bearcats are built to last, especially as they prepare to make the leap from the middling American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 in 2023.

“Going into camp, it is definitely different,” Fickell said. “Not that you're not battling every year and there are competitions in all different things. But this is a year where there’s definitely more of an edge. Definitely some unique battles, and it’s not just at the quarterback position.”

There is definitely a sense of urgency for Cincinnati leading up to the season opener Sept. 3 at No. 19 Arkansas.

“Camp is different knowing that those guys maybe haven’t played as many snaps, and you’re going to be walking into Fayetteville, Arkansas, and need to be playing your best,” Fickell said. “There’s definitely a different feel and will be a different feel, I think, for our entire camp.”

LOOKING FOR QB1?

The highest-profile battle will be at quarterback as Fickell tries to replace flashy four-year starter Desmond Ridder. It has created an unusual situation made possible by the transfer portal.

Sophomore Evan Prater, who threw just 11 passes in mop-up duty last year, is competing against Ben Bryant, who spent three years at Cincinnati before escaping Ridder's long shadow and transferring to Eastern Michigan last season.

With Ridder gone, Bryant jumped back to the Bearcats as a fifth-year player, and he's probably got the edge just by virtue of experience. He passed for more than 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns for a Mid-American Conference squad that finished 7-6 last season.

“We haven’t had a true quarterback battle in quite a while,” Fickell said.

JOBS FOR THE TAKING

Another competition playing out in camp is to replace 1,300-yard running back Jerome Ford. The returning candidates are senior Ryan Montgomery, who's been a top-notch punt returner for the Bearcats for three years, and senior Charles McClelland, who has had some bad luck with injuries.

A wildcard in in the mix is Corey Kiner, the 2020 Ohio Mr. Football winner who has transferred home to Cincinnati after one season at LSU, where his 324 yards made him the team's second-leading rusher.

RELIABLE O-LINE

Cincinnati has an enviable situation on the offensive line, with all five of last year's starters returning. The stout front helped the Bearcats average 37 points per game last season. Center Jake Renfro, guard Lorenz Metz and tackle Dylan O’Quinn all were 2021 first-team All-AAC selections.

THE BACK END

Cincinnati lost the best cornerback tandem in the country when Gardner and Coby Bryant went to the NFL. With senior Arquon Bush stepping into one of the cornerback spots and a returning starter in senior safety Ja’Von Hicks, the Bearcats secondary should still be tough.

“We've got plenty of guys who are hungry. Simple as that,” said sixth-year player Jabari Taylor, a leader on the Bearcats' defensive line. “You got all these guys, we’re reloading, they’re just as ready as anyone who was here before and is up next.”

THE SCHEDULE

After opening on the road against Arkansas, Cincinnati will play FCS squad Kennesaw State in the home opener and host Indiana in non-conference play. Then comes a slog through an AAC schedule one last time. The regular-season slate doesn't include No. 24 Houston, which was picked in a preseason media poll to finish ahead of the Bearcats in the conference.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Running back Harris to remain with Argos as leader, mentor in spite of injury

    TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat