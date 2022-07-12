Exodus to Participate in JMP Securities Technology Forum

·4 min read
OMAHA, Neb., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO: EXOD, Securitize Markets: EXOD), (“the Company” or “Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announces its participation in the JMP Securities Technology Forum on July 12th, 2022 in Calistoga, California.

James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus, and Allysa Howell, Director of Investor Relations of Exodus, will have one-on-one and small group meetings with financial sponsors and corporate development professionals.

The Company presentation made available during the event will be available on the "Shareholder" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. Please visit www.exodus.com/Investors.

Questions for Exodus Management related to participation in this conference can be submitted via e-mail to investors@exodus.com.

Contact

Customer Support
support@exodus.com

Press
Exodus
exodus@5wpr.com

Investor Relations
Allysa Howell
investors@exodus.com
+1 (720) 484-1147

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit traditional finance. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The self-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, certain business metrics, including anticipated revenues and net income for the year and, in particular, up to the second quarter of 2022, and the timing, means and amount of anticipated stock repurchases. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees, users, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various global locations;

  • the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the impact of sanctions or other restrictive actions, by the United States and other countries, and the potential response by Russia thereto;

  • difficulties predicting user behavior and changes in user spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflation and consumer confidence, particularly in light of the pandemic and as pandemic-related restrictions are eased regionally and globally;

  • unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;

  • increasing competition from existing and new competitors;

  • rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry;

  • continued compliance with regulatory requirements;

  • volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets;

  • the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs or errors requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;

  • the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;

  • the compromise of user data for any reason;

  • foreign operational, political and other risks relating to our operations; and

  • the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages.

More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


