Exo One review – a joyous, otherworldly ride

Exo One transposes the humble, tactile pleasures of rolling a marble along a gulley or skimming a pebble across a clear lake into a planet-straddling adventure told with all the humming sci-fi style of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001. You pilot a spherical spacecraft, powered solely by kinetic energy, across barren alien vistas, using the rise and fall of the land and your ability to increase or diminish gravity’s effect on your craft to fling your ship into the air. While soaring, you may momentarily flatten your ship into a discus shape, using air currents to provide further lift until your store of glowing power is exhausted, when you must return to the land below to recharge.

On each planet your goal is simple: reach the ramp-like monolith somewhere on the horizon that is firing a beam of incandescent guiding light into the stratosphere. When touched, the monolith will shoot you into a vortex of rippling lights and flickering images on to the next planetary body. Each planet varies widely in terrain. One is covered in blustery deserts, another in rolling, milky seas.

Your ship is impervious to lava, Plutonian colds and the kind of gravitational forces that would suck the rivets from the hull of an aeroplane. Much of the game’s tactile pleasure comes from gaining momentum to soar high above the land and take in these exquisite, desolate vistas.

There are none of the dials and tickers that usually clutter the screen in sci-fi games and films: your HUD is empty save for the occasional text prompt to inform you of your distance to the monolith, or the raindrops that smear across the screen. The uninterrupted views and undulating rhythms invite a near meditative state, the thrill of which deepens as your skill at manoeuvring the craft increases. A joyous, otherworldly ride.