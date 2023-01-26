EXL Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will announce financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2022, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss operating and financial results. An investor fact sheet and presentation will be posted on the company’s website prior to the conference call. To join the live call, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://ir.exlservice.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.



