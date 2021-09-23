EXL Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announced its placement as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America.” According to this Gartner report “a PAS (policy administration system) supports the entire life insurance value chain, from product and business configuration through new business processing, policy issuance, ongoing policy administration and claims”.[1] EXL’s LifePRO® was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in supporting the entire life insurance value chain.



The report evaluates EXL’s LifePRO and LifePRO Digital Suite solutions, powerful end-to-end PAS platforms that support the entire insurance policy administration lifecycle – from new business to claims management – for an extensive array of individual, worksite and group life, health, and annuity products. LifePRO enables companies to quickly bring new products to market, fuel growth and manage operations to drive down cost.

“In an increasingly digital world where insurance claims can be settled in seconds, hyper-personalized products and services can be delivered at scale, and business strategy can shift-on-a-dime, the ability to make decisive, coordinated moves quickly has become the new leadership challenge,” said Keith Johnson, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Insurance Solutions, EXL. “At EXL, we are committed to investing in solutions that allow our customers to compete successfully in a rapidly-changing marketplace. We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America, and will continue to bring innovation to this space.”

“Insurance customers have come to expect seamless, instant interactions with their insurers across every channel and we are building the digital infrastructure to make that tailored, highly engaged customer experience possible, while also supporting critical operational functions,” said Andy Logani, Senior Vice President and Head of Life & Annuity at EXL. “We look forward to continued innovation in this space as we help the world’s leading insurers drive bold transformation agendas.”

Story continues

For more information on this placement and the full report, visit https://www.gartner.com/document/code/734613

[1] Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America”, Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, August 10, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com



