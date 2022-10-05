EXL named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Power and Utilities Services and Solutions report

ExlService Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
ExlService Holdings, Inc.

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Power and Utilities Services and Solutions report.

Published by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, the report reveals the U.K. energy sector to be three to five years ahead of North America in adopting new technologies and regulation and shines a spotlight on the digital partners supporting utilities providers to make that transition.

EXL has been recognised as a Leader across the Intelligent Business Process Management Services (iBPMS) and Customer Information Systems (CIS) categories. This acknowledgement from ISG cements EXL’s position as a U.K. market leader in deep data and analytics in utilities, following on from the company’s acquisition of Clairvoyant the global data, AI, and cloud services firm in December 2021.

ISG explicitly referenced EXL’s data-led, cloud-native digital solutions such as Exelia.AI™, EXL PaymentorSM, EXL XTRAKTO.AI™, and MIA as key differentiators which account for EXL being recognised as a leader in not one but two service categories. These solutions, alongside EXL’s exceptional talent pool and expansive network of partners expertly positions the firm to help customers fully embrace digital technologies.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Power and Utilities Services and Solutions report compares the strengths and differentiators of digital partners across the U.K. utilities and energy sector in order to help utilities providers identify industry-leading digital partners. This purpose delivers on ISG’s belief that building successful, competitive, and future-proofed utilities services require a focus on strengthening digital foundations, transforming grid operations, continually improving cybersecurity and digitally enabling the workforce.

As the U.K. faces energy transition challenges, changing consumer preferences, net zero, sustainability and rising energy costs, it’s never been more crucial for power and utilities providers to utilise first-class data analytics capabilities to maximise efficiency and fully understand their customers’ needs.

Rahul Arora, Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Business Unit U.K. & Europe at EXL said, “We are delighted to be recognised as a Leader in this year’s ISG Provider Lens™ for Power and Utilities – Services and Solutions report. With today’s energy and utilities sector facing major headwinds – particularly from rising energy costs and net zero targets – understanding customer needs has never been more important. Intelligent, data-led analytics holds the key to this challenge, and our recognition in this year’s report is testament to our commitment to developing first-class, domain-specific technology solutions together with our utility clients.”

To read the report, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the utilities industry, click here.

About the ISG Provider Lens™

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behaviour segmentation. This report summarizes the relative capabilities of 25 Finance and Accounting service providers to examine their automation ecosystem and competencies to gain a deeper understanding to support decision-making.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 40,600 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc.  All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

CONTACT: Media Contacts Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow VP, Investor Relations +1 212.209.4613 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US John Roderick J. Roderick Public Relations +1 631-584-2200 exl@jroderick.com Media – U.K., Europe and APAC Anna Price First Light Group +44 203 617 7240 exlteam@firstlightgroup.io Media - India Shailendra Singh VP, Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and