What is an exit poll? Surveys help project election winners, explain voter motivations

An exit poll is a survey of voters as they leave a polling place, and such polls have been a part of Election Day in the U.S. for decades.

Exit polls are deployed by surveyors looking to obtain information that can help predict an election's outcome and provide key insights into why people voted for certain candidates, according to the American Association for Public Opinion Research.

An exit poll usually gathers three types of data, according to the AAPOR: How a person voted, attitudes held by the voter and demographics of the voter such as age, gender, race and level of education.

Election Day projections are based, "only in part on exit polls," according to the AAPOR.

Interviewers for exit polls gather data on a "pre-determined and systematic basis," according to the AAPOR's website. For example, the organization says, every third or fifth person exiting a polling location might be approached by an interviewer.

Do exit polls take long to complete?

Not really. They're usually less than 25 questions and only take about five minutes to complete, according to the AAPOR.

What is Edison Research?

All exit polls for the National Election Pool (NEP), which consists of ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC, are conducted by Edison Research, the AAPOR reports. This has been the case since 2003.

"Election exit polling began in the 1970s as separate data collection operations conducted by each of the major television networks," according to the AAPOR. "The separate operations were later consolidated into a single data collection enterprise in order to save money."

Edison Research had 734 Election Day exit poll locations in 2018, according to its website.

Prior to 2003, exit polls were conducted by Voter Research & Surveys (VRS), which became Voter News Service (VNS), according to the AAPOR.

How are things different during the pandemic?

According to CNN, Edison Research conducted contactless interviews at polling locations with single-use pencils taken from a table, instead of pencils and surveys being handed directly to interviewees. Interviews were asked to remain masked and hand sanitizer was made available.

CNN also reported exit polls were conducted at early voting locations and phone interviews were were targeted at mail-in voters.

Are exit polls accurate?

When and how people vote, who chooses to take an exit poll, the release time of exit poll results and state regulations can all affect the accuracy of an exit poll.

First, not everyone votes on Election Day. At least 101.2 million people, a record, voted early in this year, according to the U.S. Elections Project. That includes more than 65 million ballots cast by mail.

Researchers use telephone surveys to help provide data on this high number of early votes, the AAPOR says.

Then, the association notes, people could simply refuse to participate. If voters of one party are less likely to participate in an exit poll, that can skew the results, according the AAPOR.

Edison research reported an average of 41% of voters nationwide responded to its exit surveys in 2018.

Also a concern: Information could leak early, possibly influencing voters who have not yet cast their vote.

To prevent this, the NEP quarantines exit poll analysts until a few hours before polls close — this has been in practice since 2006, according to the AAPOR.

Finally, regulations can hamper response rates.

"News organizations have brought suit against more than a half-dozen states that have tried to impose distance restrictions of 100 feet of more. In every case, courts have thrown out these restrictions," the AAPOR reports on its website. "However, there are some states that impose interviewer distance restrictions of up to 75 feet and these distance restrictions do adversely affect response rates."

Contributing: Joey Garrison, USA TODAY

