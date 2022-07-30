Exiled independent Russian TV station wants to set up ‘secret network’ of journalists

Henry Samuel
·4 min read
Staff at Dozhd fled into exile after strict censorship laws were brought in when the Ukraine war began - AFP
Russia’s last independent TV channel is trying to build a network of underground journalists inside the country to cut through the propaganda and censorship Vladimir Putin has brought in since the start of the war with Ukraine.

Dozhd, or TV Rain, was the only channel in Russia that contradicted the government, where both opposition figures and the likes of Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry spokesman, could have a debate live on air.

But strict censorship laws brought in after the invasion of Ukraine in February made it a crime to use the word “war” when talking about Russia’s “special military operation” and forced the channel to shut down.

Its staff fled into exile and this month, with the help of funding from NGOs, obtained EU broadcasting licences that will allow them to continue their resistance work from afar.

Dozhd relaunches

Dozhd officially relaunched two weeks ago in Latvia, which has become a home for thousands of Russian exiles.

For the time being, the TV channel only does a daily two-hour news show via YouTube, but it is planning to resume normal round-the-clock broadcasting later in the year.

About 3.5 million people watched its shows in the first week it resumed broadcasting, with viewers’ comments full of joy about having their favourite TV hosts back on air.

Other Dozhd bureaus will officially open in capitals across Europe later this month, including in France.

Police officers detain a journalist who holds a placard saying 'We don't stop being journalists' - NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP
In a tiny, sweltering production studio in Paris crammed with wires, panels and computer screens, a Russian director-cameraman conducted tests of internet and satellite signals.

Next door, Denis Kataev, a journalist and presenter, sat behind a brightly-lit white desk with a green curtain as backdrop in what will become the set for the channel’s flagship evening news show “Here and Now”.

“Educated exiled Russians, independent progressives like us are for now more useful in Europe preparing the ground in resistance a bit like General Charles de Gaulle from London in the Second World War,” Mr Kataev, who fled Russia in the first week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, told The Telegraph.

However, he added: “We are in the process of creating an underground network of ‘secret agents’ who are anonymous journalists or bloggers operating inside Russia. It is very important to stay in contact and keep links. That’s the challenge.”

“We are finding ways to contact them, exchange information and pay them. I naturally cannot say who they are as it can be very dangerous.”

‘An information war’

Working for a foreign media outlet is not a crime in Russia but the team is wary about repercussions for potential contributors if they break censorship laws.

“We all know that there are no rules (in Russia) now, and you can’t be sure of anything,” said Tikhon Dzyadko, Dozhd’s editor-in-chief.

When Mr Dzyadko and his wife Katerina Kotrikadze, Dozhd’s news director, first fled earlier this year, they were not sure they would be able to continue at all.

But soon they were doing live streams on YouTube from the living room of their rental apartments.

“We all understood that with every day that we were not broadcasting we were losing our viewers: some people just got really depressed, some were lured away by Russian propaganda,” Mr Dzyadko told The Telegraph from Riga.

“Along with the atrocious, insane war in Ukraine there’s another war going on: an information war that partly feeds the real war, and we see that Russian authorities are doing their best to block access to objective, independent reporting for Russians.”

Tikhon Dzyadko says an information war is going on which 'partly feeds the real war' - TV Rain
‘I’m convinced this is not forever’

The Russian government has blocked over 5,000 websites, including all of Russia’s independent media outlets, in the aftermath of the invasion along with popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

But YouTube has not been blocked yet - and Dozhd’s daily streams are readily available to viewers inside Russia.

Mr Dzyadko is proud that he managed to help the core of his team, about 60 people, flee Russia. But he is conscious that reporting from exile means his journalists might lose touch with the mood and developments back home and knows they will likely need people on the ground.

“I’m convinced this is not forever,” Mr Dzyadko said.

“I don’t know how many months or years it’s going to take but I’m sure all of this darkness will be over in the near future, and we will all come back home.”

